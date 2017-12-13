posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 13th Dec 2017 23:31 UTC
Ahead of the Vulkan 1.0 debut nearly two years ago, we heard that for AMD's Vulkan Linux driver it was initially going to be closed-source and would then be open-sourced once ready. At the time it sounded like something that would be opened up six months or so, but finally that milestone is being reached! Ahead of Christmas, AMD is publishing the source code to their official Vulkan Linux driver.
There's some minor caveats noted in the linked article, but this is looking like great news.