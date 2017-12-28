posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 28th Dec 2017 23:28 UTC
Cool look at how the home indicator on the iPhone X works.
As soon as I saw iPhone X home indicator replacing the physical button, I got interested in its behavior: it has to be visible both on the lock screen with an arbitrary wallpaper as a background and in any 3rd-party app showing arbitrary content, which in case of videos or games can also change quite quickly.
Obviously, UIKit doesn't expose anything remotely similar, so let's figure out how it is built!