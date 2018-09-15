posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 15th Sep 2018 00:16 UTC
Less than a year ago, I posted a serie of articles "Leaving Apple & Google..." [part 2, part 2] to announce that I was planning to create a smartphone OS. A new OS that would:
- be free from Google (no Google services, no Google search, no Google Play store, etc.)
- be far more respectful of user’s data privacy
- be attractive enough so that Mom and Dad, children and friends would enjoy using it even if they aren't technophiles or geeks
Today we release a first beta of what we have done so far to make the initial vision a reality.
It's basically LineageOS with a number of additional tweaks and changes, but if it can become a fully-featured Google-free Android, that's always welcome.