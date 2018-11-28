IHK/McKernel is a light-weight multi kernel operating system designed specifically for high performance computing. It runs Linux and McKernel, a lightweight kernel (LWK), side-by-side on compute nodes primarily aiming at the followings:

Provide scalable and consistent execution of large-scale parallel applications and at the same time rapidly adapt to exotic hardware and new programming models

Provide efficient memory and device management so that resource contention and data movement are minimized at the system level

Eliminate OS noise by isolating OS services in Linux and provide jitter free execution on the LWK

Support the full POSIX/Linux APIs by selectively offloading system calls to Linux