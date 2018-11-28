posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 28th Nov 2018 00:19 UTC
IHK/McKernel is a light-weight multi kernel operating system designed specifically for high performance computing. It runs Linux and McKernel, a lightweight kernel (LWK), side-by-side on compute nodes primarily aiming at the followings:
- Provide scalable and consistent execution of large-scale parallel applications and at the same time rapidly adapt to exotic hardware and new programming models
- Provide efficient memory and device management so that resource contention and data movement are minimized at the system level
- Eliminate OS noise by isolating OS services in Linux and provide jitter free execution on the LWK
- Support the full POSIX/Linux APIs by selectively offloading system calls to Linux