Linus Torvalds really prefers tabs

Linus Torvalds really doesn’t like spaces – as in, tabs vs. spaces – and got a little annoyed that a commit removed a hidden tab because it “apparently showed breakage in some third-party kernel config parsing tool”. So, Torvalds decided to add some hidden tabs to trigger breakages like this, and is threatening to add more hidden tabs if necessary.

It wasn’t clear what tool it was, but let’s make sure it gets fixed. Because if you can’t parse tabs as whitespace, you should not be parsing the kernel Kconfig files. In fact, let’s make such breakage more obvious than some esoteric ftrace record size option. If you can’t parse tabs, you can’t have page sizes. ↫ Linus Torvalds

I’m not a programmer so I’m not going to wade into this debate – I have a personal Mastodon account to state it’s obviously tabs – but I did note that it seems like, at least in this commit message, Torvalds uses a double space after a period. Which is objectively the worst thing, right before Fahrenheit.