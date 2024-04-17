Linus Torvalds really doesn’t like spaces – as in, tabs vs. spaces – and got a little annoyed that a commit removed a hidden tab because it “apparently showed breakage in some third-party kernel config parsing tool”. So, Torvalds decided to add some hidden tabs to trigger breakages like this, and is threatening to add more hidden tabs if necessary.
It wasn’t clear what tool it was, but let’s make sure it gets fixed. Because if you can’t parse tabs as whitespace, you should not be parsing the kernel Kconfig files.
In fact, let’s make such breakage more obvious than some esoteric ftrace record size option. If you can’t parse tabs, you can’t have page sizes.↫ Linus Torvalds
I’m not a programmer so I’m not going to wade into this debate – I have a personal Mastodon account to state it’s obviously tabs – but I did note that it seems like, at least in this commit message, Torvalds uses a double space after a period. Which is objectively the worst thing, right before Fahrenheit.
Sounds like the “third-party kernel config parsing tool(s)” needs to be fixed. It shouldn’t matter if you’re using tabs or spaces. I think if you started of with Python, you’re going to use spaces by default. If you started with just about anything else, you probably prefer tabs. Or, it could be that I’m just old and been using computers for 35 years or more and I was taught to use tabs.
The “double space after a period” thing may be due to his age. He’s about eight years older than me, and I learned touch typing in high school in the early 90s on an IBM Selectric typewriter; while we had computers they were reserved for the computer science classes. One had to pass their Keyboarding class on a typewriter before moving on to those. My class was taught by a former law clerk and she instructed us to use two spaces after each period for better clarity in typed formal documents. It took me a few years to break out of that habit.
I am all about that double space after a period. It just makes sense so clearly, those of us that do it are right.
–Torvalds uses a double space after a period. —
There is a catch here. Open up any book teaching typing from the early 90s and before. You find the taught typing convention is double space after period. Single space after a period comes in latter and up until the end of the 90s it was technically wrong todo at all. Yes modern taught people get themselves into trouble when they have to type on particular electric typewriter for this reason as well. The double space after period can be important. Some typewriters function on condensed space that is that you space is about half the width of a char so to be sure a full char space after a period on typewriters you have to double space. Double space after the period typing with typewriters is the safe bet not to end up with bad readability.
Yes on computers we are use to justification automatically adjusting spaces old typewriters you don’t have this feature. Doing a class when everyone had to make a simple news letter using 1980s tech one of the traps was the old typewriters lack of justification and modern taught typist were getting really annoyed due to how many redos they had to do to get the item correct due to failing to type double space after period resulting in hard to read. Something us older taught typist have no problems with made them value justification more
Yes a single page document took one group over 40 attempts and all these people had tested typing skill saying they could type at 100 percent. The introduction of justification and the stop of using double space after period is linked and is a trap for the unaware. Heck even a trap for the aware who have been trained to do single space after period because its a really hard thing to stop doing instantly. Just like me I still almost always type double space after period because I was trained that way but I don’t get screwed up if I have to use 1980s typewriters for some reason..