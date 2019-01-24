Microsoft Bing blocked in China as tensions, crackdown intensify

Microsoft’s Bing search engine has been blocked in China, rendering yet another Western internet service inaccessible to the world’s largest online population.
The search engine, allowed to operate in China because it censors results, became inaccessible to many users Wednesday. The U.S. software giant confirmed Bing could no longer be accessed in China and that it was “engaged to determine next steps.”
Any service or company still operational and accessible in China is compromised.
I’m sure the Chinese people are weeping in anguish, since Bing has been such a leading search provider…