Oracle v. Google and the future of software development

Google’s Kent Walker, SVP of Global Affairs & Chief Legal Officer, in a company blog post:
Today we asked the Supreme Court of the United States to review our long-running copyright dispute with Oracle over the use of software interfaces. The outcome will have a far-reaching impact on innovation across the computer industry.
Standardized software interfaces have driven innovation in software development. They let computer programs interact with each other and let developers easily build technologies for different platforms. Unless the Supreme Court steps in here, the industry will be hamstrung by court decisions finding that the use of software interfaces in creating new programs is not allowed under copyright law.
This is one of those rare cases where pretty much everyone I know stands firmly behind Google. Oracle’s lawsuit is scummy, dirty, destructive, and spiteful – Larry Ellison was one of Steve Jobs’ closest friends, and Oracle’s lawsuit started right around the time Jobs vowed to go “thermonuclear war” on Android. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put two and two together here.
I hope the United States Supreme Court shuts this case down in favour of Google and common sense once and for all.
Hm, “pretty much everyone”, but not everyone – IIRC Java creator said that Google has slimed Sun…
> Though in all, it’s almost certainly better for us that Google prevailed…
since dropping “do no evil”, and shuttering up various services to try to force people into google+ just ’cause they were late to the social media party…. meh I wouldn’t miss google, if they vanished overnight, my open source android rom would still be worked on, and its been years since I’ve bothered with any of googles services….
Yeah, google has way too much power. I think it’d be much better for competition and consumers if these titans could be reduced to a fraction of their current size.
But, in terms of API copyrights, I think it’s a blow to the industry since it means that merely being API compatible becomes grounds for a copyright lawsuit. As much as we may not care for google, they can obviously afford to lawyer their way out of this. However the same cannot be said of smaller guys, and google themselves could even exploit API copyrights to kill off competition if they wanted to. So IMHO we shouldn’t think about API copyrights in terms of google vs oracle/sun, but instead in terms of the long term effects that API copyrights will have on the industry.
Yup, the outcome of this case could have far reaching consequences for smaller software vendors… (though sure, ideally I would like a less evil Google that bought Sun for a nice sum, so all is well; but we don’t live in such world 🙁 )
> Larry Ellison was one of Steve Jobs’ closest friends, and Oracle’s lawsuit started right around the time Jobs vowed to go “thermonuclear war” on Android. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put two and two together here.
No Thom, I think you need to elaborate on your conspiracy theory here. Please, go in depth on how Oracle is continuing this feud as a _personal favor_ from Larry Ellison to the long dead Steve Jobs over Google’s theft of the Android touch interface from iOS.
This article excerpt is the most important line of the whole argument against Oracle:
walid,
We’re long past the terms that the founders found reasonable. These days copyrights can go beyond a century. It has absolutely nothing to do with creativity and everything to do with unchecked greed.
