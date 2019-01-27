Microsoft is retiring Windows Media Player features on Windows 7

Windows Media Player is no longer an essential addition to Windows and there are quality third-party alternatives, such as VLC Media Player. Microsoft’s offers the Films & TV app in Windows 10 as an alternative to Windows Media Player, but the legacy player remains the default player on Windows 7 devices.
Today, we spotted a new support document which was quietly published yesterday and it has revealed that Microsoft is retiring a feature that is being used in Windows Media Center and Windows Media Player.
This is a small change, but it marks the beginning of the end for Windows 7.
I do not think i have used Windows Media Player since windows 98 (at least as far as i can remember). It is usually one of the first things i remove when possible.
Windows Media Player was great for internet radio because of its radio station guide and search functions, I used it extensively for this up to the demise of XP where Microsoft shut down the servers and the radio station guide. I still miss that.
It is/was crap for anything else though.