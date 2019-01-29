Nvidia CEO warns of “extraordinary, unusually turbulent, disappointing” Q4

On Monday, Nvidia took the unusual step of offering a revised Q4 2019 financial estimate ahead of its scheduled disclosure on February 14. The reason: Nvidia had already predicted low revenue numbers, and the hardware producer is already confident that its low estimate was still too high.
The original quarterly revenue estimate of $2.7 billion has since dropped to $2.2 billion, a change of roughly 19 percent. A few new data points factor into that revision. The biggest consumer-facing issue, according to Nvidia, is “lower than expected” sales of its RTX line of new graphics cards. This series, full of proprietary technologies like a dedicated raytracing processor, kicked off in September 2018 with the $1,199 RTX 2080 Ti and the $799 RTX 2080.
The RTX launch was bungled, and the cryptocurrency hype is way past its prime. It’s not a surprise Nvidia is going to experience a rough year.
And there is also the fact that only TWO games uses RTX proprietary RayTracing features so, there is no much of a need from gamers to buy those cards…
They really went off the rails with the pricing of their current generation. Their de facto monopoly got to their head, I’m glad the market corrected them. It’s ridiculous to expect people to pay twice as much for little improvement over the previous generation.