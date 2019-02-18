It appears that Sailfish, the Operating System by Finnish company Jolla, will now power 8 million+ devices for the Russian government. Renamed AuroraOS, at least in Russia, it has the Android compatibility layer stripped away. Last year, Russian company Rostelecom bought three quarters of the open mobile platform that developed Sailfish. Rostelecom is one of the foremost Russian telecommunications companies. It’s also a leading provider of broadband, IPTV, landline subscriptions in Russia. After the production woes of the last few years, it’s nice to see Sailfish finding a footing, even if it is in reduced form and exclusive to Russia.
Sailfish OS becomes Aurora OS in Russia
I really tried to get on the Sailfish bandwagon… I bought into the tablet but they pissed that away and still only half of my money has been refunded. I wanted the Jolla C but it wasn’t for the US. I may have purchased a Sony Xperia X if Jolla had given the people they owned money to an OS license. Nope! The Sailfish OS seems to only be making some headway in Russia and China. LOL Jolla had some good people in the company in the beginning but they are gone and it’s just crap now. RIP
I’m not an impartial observer here, and I’m sorry to hear of your bad experiences (and not disputing what you say), but you should have been given the option to have an OS license in lieu of a refund: https://blog.jolla.com/second_phase_refund/
I believe the licensing was only for the EU, and possibly a few other areas close by. Sailfish is not available for purchase outside of the EU.
That’s a good point, I hadn’t considered that.
I will add you have to be “selected” to receive any refund. It’s a process that will go on for years if not forever. I have no interest in Sailfish anymore and opted for the full refund so will not be selected any time soon.
That’s my biggest beef… They collected money from backers in the US for the tablet and now that market is dead to them.
Not sure that this is a good thing. At all.