Google ends forced arbitration for employees

Google is finally ending forced arbitration for its employees. These changes will go into effect for both current and future Google employees on March 21.
While Google won’t reopen settled claims, current employees can litigate past claims starting March 21.
While it’s nice of Google to end this policy, forced arbitration for employees should clearly be illegal in the first place.
I will throw a bomb here and say that Google’s forced arbitration for sexual harassment accusations was part of the liberal modus operandi where a person accused of sexual harassment is considered guilty ’till proven innocent (note: Google’s top management has admitted to be very liberal).
Liberals did a similar thing in US universities, where a mere accusation could throw the accused person out of the university without a single trial in a real court, with the accused person losing all funds paid to the university, but then DeVos stepped in and fixed some of the mess. Which is a good thing (yes, a Republican did a good thing, it happens occasionally), considering that the Rolling Stone article which started this whole panic about US universities supposedly being cesspools of rapists has been redacted.
All in all, it was high time liberals and liberal-led organizations (Google included) recognized the importance of due process and the importance of “innocent ’till proven guilty”.