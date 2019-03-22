Nokia firmware blunder sent some user data to China

HMD Global, the Finnish company that sublicensed the Nokia smartphone brand from Microsoft, is under investigation in Finland for collecting and sending some phone owners’ information to a server located in China.

In a statement to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the company blamed the data collection on a coding mistake during which an “activation package” was accidentally included in some phones’ firmware.

HMD Global said that only a single batch of Nokia 7 Plus devices were impacted and included this package.