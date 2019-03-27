Nop, I havn’t fogottn how to wit. No did my dito go on vacation.
You s, to sha th pain of using an Appl laptop kyboad that’s faild aft fou months, I could only think of on ida: tak all th bokn ltts out of my column. Thn I alizd that would mak th whol thing unadabl. So to…
Why is th baking of my MacBook Ai kyboad so insanly maddning? Lt’s tak a tip down Mmoy Lan…
Work of art by Joanna Stn.
The link is behind a paywall.
Works fine for me and I have no WSJ subscription. Maybe it’s being geoblocked?
A can of compressed air fixed my MBP keyboard problem… I was about to toss the damn thing out a window and go buy a PC laptop.