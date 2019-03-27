 Home > Apple > Appl still hasn’t fixd its MacBook kyboad problm

Appl still hasn’t fixd its MacBook kyboad problm

Apple 3 Comments

Nop, I havn’t fogottn how to wit. No did my dito go on vacation.

You s, to sha th pain of using an Appl laptop kyboad that’s faild aft fou months, I could only think of on ida: tak all th bokn ltts out of my column. Thn I alizd that would mak th whol thing unadabl. So to…

Why is th baking of my MacBook Ai kyboad so insanly maddning? Lt’s tak a tip down Mmoy Lan…

Work of art by Joanna Stn.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

3 Comments

  1. 2019-03-27 8:04 pm
    cpcf

    The link is behind a paywall.

    • 2019-03-27 9:35 pm
      anevilyak

      Works fine for me and I have no WSJ subscription. Maybe it’s being geoblocked?

  2. 2019-03-27 9:33 pm
    EightBitHustler

    A can of compressed air fixed my MBP keyboard problem… I was about to toss the damn thing out a window and go buy a PC laptop.

Leave a Reply