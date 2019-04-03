Tencent and Xiaomi may be censoring a GitHub page for airing worker grievances

A trending and vastly expanding GitHub database where Chinese developers have been airing their workplace grievances may be at risk of censorship. A number of internet users in China are reporting seeing their access to the database cut off when using browsers offered by companies like Tencent, Alibaba, Xiaomi, and Qihoo 360, as first spotted by Abacus. There’s no indication yet that these censorship efforts may have originated from government orders.
And as a reminder: western technology companies, most prominently Apple, is working very closely with the Chinese government, giving them access to user data of Chinese users to aid the China’s totalitarian surveillance state.