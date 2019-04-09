You no longer need to use Safely Remove Hardware when removing a USB drive on Windows 10

From a Microsoft support document (as discovered by Neowin):
Windows defines two main policies, Quick removal and Better performance, that control how the system interacts with external storage devices such as USB thumb drives or Thunderbolt-enabled external drives. Beginning in Windows 10 version 1809, the default policy is Quick removal.
In earlier versions of Windows the default policy was Better performance.
What this means is that starting with Windows 10 version 1809, you no longer need to use the Safely Remove Hardware process when removing a USB drive, because there’s no longer any write operation caching going on. You can still change this policy if you want to.