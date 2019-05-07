 Home > Google > Flutter: a portable UI framework for mobile, web, embedded, and desktop

Flutter: a portable UI framework for mobile, web, embedded, and desktop

Today marks an important milestone for the Flutter framework, as we expand our focus from mobile to incorporate a broader set of devices and form factors. At I/O, we’re releasing our first technical preview of Flutter for web, announcing that Flutter is powering Google’s smart display platform including the Google Home Hub, and delivering our first steps towards supporting desktop-class apps with Chrome OS.

Do any OSNews readers with a far better grip on such frameworks than I do have experience with Flutter?

