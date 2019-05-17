Three big reasons why Americans aren’t upgrading their phones

Last month, Verizon and AT&T made official something you’ve probably been aware of for a while: American smartphone owners are upgrading a lot less than they used to. In fact, they’re hitting record lows at the two biggest US carriers, with people apparently more content than ever to keep hold of their existing device. This is a global trend, as the smartphone market is reaching maturity and saturation in many developed nations, and yet it’s most pronounced in the United States for a few reasons particular to the country.
The article focuses on the United States, but correctly points out this is a global trend in the developed world. Not only are phones quite expensive, they have also been more than good enough for quite a few years now, and there’s very little in the sense of revolutionary progress being made form generation to generation.
Earlier this year, I dropped my OnePlus 6T on a sharp rocky edge, and it broke the glass back. I sent it in for repairs – €40, not bad – and while it was being repaired, I dusted off my old Nexus 6P and used it instead. I was surprised by just how perfectly fine and usable it was – sure, it was a little slower here and there, the screen isn’t as nice, those sorts of things, but as a whole, if I hadn’t had the 6T to compare it to, I would be none the wiser.
It makes perfect sense for general consumers to stick with their expensive phones for longer, especially now that the market has pretty much saturated.
Why are there maybe seven brands of phones for sale in the US at very high prices, and over 100 brands and maybe 400 models available in the Chinese market? There is a simple answer — the Qualcomm monopoly. The patent mess keeps every else from entering the US market and nets Qualcomm $6 billion a year in profits.
It is ridiculous, I have Xaiomi and Umidigi phones on my desk that are as good as an iPhone 8 and I paid under $200 for them. They work just fine in the US market if you get models with the right bands. It has to work that way, millions of tourists bring their phones into the US every year, stick in a SIM card, and they work.
What’s the problem? Xaiomi, Umidigi, etc don’t have patent licenses from Qualcomm so they can’t directly enter the US market. If we’d get rid of this patent monopoly stupidity the average phone in the US would cost $200 and there would be a huge influx of new competitors.