Apple and Amazon cut a deal that upended the Mac resale market

When John Bumstead looked at listings for his products on Amazon.com in early January, he was waiting for the guillotine to fall.
A small online business owner from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bumstead specializes in refurbishing and selling old MacBooks, models he typically buys from recyclers and fixes up himself. But on January 4th, Bumstead’s entire business dwindled into nonexistence as his listings were removed from the platform due to a new policy limiting all but the largest companies and specially authorized providers from selling Apple products.
Apple made a special deal with Amazon to basically exterminate all third party repair services and used Apple product sellers that aren’t specifically approved by Apple. The result is a sharp increase in pricing on used Apple products sold on Amazon – exactly what Apple wants, of course – and smaller, non-Apple approved resellers are dying off.
Charming. And people actually claim Apple has morals and values.
Apple’s actions are clearly unethical, however amazon’s complicit help in blocking apple’s competitors deserves scrutiny as well.
“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want.” – amazon
F you amazon! This is a serious blow to market competition and these actions are diametrically opposed to customer interests. I hope they get all the bad publicity they deserve until they reverse course and admit their policy betrayed customer interests. Just think if all manufacturers started following this precedent with deals prohibiting competition and sales of used products in common marketplaces.
Shame on both companies!