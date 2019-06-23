Hackers, farmers, and doctors unite! Support for Right to Repair laws slowly grows

Slowly but surely, though, consumers and third parties outside of vendor-sanctioned circles have been pushing to change this through so-called “right to repair” laws. These pieces of proposed legislation take different forms—19 states introduced some form of right to repair legislation in 2018, up from 12 in 2017—but generally they attempt to require companies, whether they are in the tech sector or not, to make their service manuals, diagnostic tools, and parts available to consumers and repair shops—not just select suppliers.
It’s difficult to imagine a more convincing case for the notion that politics make strange bedfellows. Farmers, doctors, hospital administrators, hackers, and cellphone and tablet repair shops are aligned on one side of the right to repair argument, and opposite them are the biggest names in consumer technology, ag equipment and medical equipment. And given its prominence in the consumer technology repair space, iFixit.com has found itself at the forefront of the modern right to repair movement.
All repair information for mobile devices, computers, etc. ought to be publicly available and free for everyone to use, no exceptions. The behaviour of companies like Apple is deeply amoral, unethical, anti-consumer, and just generally scummy.
It’s important that the right to repair almost certainly will have the consequence of voiding one’s warranty should anyone other than Apple or an authorized repair person do it. Apple has a vested interest in making sure that an Apple consumer have the most ideal experience when using their product. For Apple, this means controlling the much of the process (Including repair) unlike the anything goes approach of their competitors.
To those that insist that Apple reverse this policy, it’s important that they realize that the superior customer service Apple offers after the sale will almost certainly suffer if not be completely mitigated as a byproduct from it as it would mean the domino affect of lesser returns… more shoddy repairs which lead to greater warranty claims which result in reduced profit which result in shoddy production etc etc etc. all of which turns Apple products into just another also-ran.
I would suggest that if you don’t like the policy, simply don’t buy Apple products rather than trying to mitigate the advantages that differentiate Apple and its products.
The above comment is Apple PR Certified™.
Ha, no kidding. Seriously, all anyone has to do is watch one of the many Louis Rossmann videos on youtube to see that Apple is terrible at repairs, and are constantly ripping people off. Like the video about a macbook that won’t turn on. Apple store will replace the motherboard, Louis will re-seat and fix up the keyboard connector (since the power button is part of the keyboard) and it powers on like a champ. 1200 bucks vs however much he charges to put it on his bench.