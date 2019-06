We have a surprise for you today: Raspberry Pi 4 is now on sale, starting at $35. This is a comprehensive upgrade, touching almost every element of the platform. For the first time we provide a PC-like level of performance for most users, while retaining the interfacing capabilities and hackability of the classic Raspberry Pi line.

The specification bump is quite something, and the pricing is as good as it’s always been. This is a no-brainer buy for me.