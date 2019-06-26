What order do the items in Windows Explorer’s “New” menu appear?

When you right-click on an empty space in an Explorer folder and select the New menu item, you always start with Folder and Shortcut, but the rest seems to be a jumbled list of file types.
I’ve always wondered about this, and now I know. I’m not entirely sure if I’m better off for it.
This feature caused all sorts of problems in Windows 10 build 1809, slow enumeration / opening, explorer would sometimes hang forcing a reload, it seems to have been resolved in build 1903.
I agree with the author, as a feature it could be far more useful if end users could prioritize certain entries. But to do that other behaviors would also have to change or become a bit smarter, like where it opens and the order of sorting relative to the position of the mouse event. I realize some nice 3rd party utilities exist to do customization, but it really should be a OS feature like being able to re-organise the Action Centre.