The hard way to recover the IBM 5100 non-executable ROS

The few times I’ve had the lid off of my 5100 have all been anxious moments, as I have no idea where I’d find replacements for any of the ICs or SLT modules inside the machine. I resolved early on that my recovery of the 5100’s non-executable ROS – the ROS that contains the programming for the 5100’s BASIC and APL interpreters – would be as minimally-invasive as possible.

In accomplishing this recovery I may have used more compute than all the IBM 5100s ever built have carried out over the past 44 years.