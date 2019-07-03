‘User Inyerface’ teaches you about terrible modern web design by making you suffer through it

Bad website user interfaces are perhaps the worst part of the internet: spammy pop-ups designed to trick you, dark patterns that are intentionally misleading, and just plain obtuse design decisions that make filling out a form virtual hell.
But don’t take my word for it: let “User Inyerface”, a web app from design firm Bagaar, show you in an intentionally nightmarish take that tries to build the single worst online form of all time. And boy, it is infuriating.
This made me want to quit computers and live in a forest far away from everything even remotely related to technology.