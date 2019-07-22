How many kinds of USB-C to USB-C cables are there?

Classic USB from the 1.1, 2.0, to 3.0 generations using USB-A and USB-B connectors have a really nice property in that cables were directional and plugs and receptacles were physically distinct to specify a different capability. A USB 3.0 capable USB-B plug was physically larger than a 2.0 plug and would not fit into a USB 2.0-only receptacle. For the end user, this meant that as long as they have a cable that would physically connect to both the host and the device, the system would function properly, as there is only ever one kind of cable that goes from one A plug to a particular flavor of B plug.
I’ve been using USB-C for the last couple of years without issue. Granted it can be confusing, but so can many other schemes (e.g., remember when Intel’s “Core 2 Duo” came out?) The world adapts. This seems overblown to me.
I’d rather progress past the days of, “Plug it in with one orientation. Nope, doesn’t work. Flip it over. Nope, still wrong. Go back to orientation #1… Hey, it works. What in the world just happened?”
Not to mention that micro-USB connectors always seems like they’re about to break off. They look and feel flimsy. I don’t get that feeling with USB-C connectors.
Now, if they want to start labelling things as “USB 5.0”, “USB 6.0”, etc. and all use USB-C connectors, but with different colors (like USB 3.0 did on USB A connectors), I think that would help users even more than going back to different connector types/styles.