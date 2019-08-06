Japan’s FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its power in violation of antimonopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The investigation is the latest by the country’s regulators against the tech giant after they found last year that the company may have breached antitrust rules on the way it sold its iPhones in Japan.
Apple illegally pressuring smaller companies into doing its bidding? Surely such is preposterous.