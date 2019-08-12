Commodore’s forgotten UNIX workstation

Commodore built this prototype UNIX workstation/server computer in the same time frame as the Amiga and their PC-Clone and then decided that they only had production capacity for two out of three, and the CBM900 lost.

All the approx 300-500 prototypes were recalled for destruction, but due to some kind of “mistake” this particular machine, which was on loan to a favored customer in Denmark, never made it back.

The machine resurfaced when this company cleaned up their basement, and sent 3 euro-pallets of Commodore artifacts our way.