IBM open sources Power chip instruction set

It has been a long time coming, and it might have been better if this had been done a decade ago. But with a big injection of open source spirit from its acquisition of Red Hat, IBM is finally taking the next step and open sourcing the instruction set architecture of its Power family of processors.
Opening up architectures that have fallen out of favour seems to be all the rage these days. Good news, of course, but a tad late.
There are only two reasons for IBM to do this: 1) this is a last ditch effort to try to keep the Power architecture relevant or 2) they are about to start phasing out support for the architecture and this provides at least partial justification (if you need a Power chip, just roll your own).
You still see Power chips in communications hardware, some specialty servers, and radiation hardened versions that can be flown in space. Outside of those scenarios, I can’t remember the last time I saw new hardware with a Power chip.
I kind of see this as a play against x86 and ARM being proprietary while fending off RISC-V. Mainly as a play against x86 and ARM since RISC-V needs more development. x86 has been hit with high profile bugs lately, and ARM needs more work then POWER does to really be a server ISA, although they don’t really play in the same spaces.
IBM owns Red Hat, and Red Hat is pretty big on POWER. Red Hat famously open sources anything they buy, and Red Hat on POWER could be an interesting sales opportunity for companies wanting a fully open stack.
The wildcard in all of this is MIPS being open sourced. I’m not sure anyone cares about MIPS, but it’s already been where the other RISC chips want to go.
Anyway, POWER has been getting some love lately, and hopefully this increases that love.
Too little, too late. This smacks of ‘yeah, not our problem now’.
I mean, it’d be awesome if this meant new meaningful hardware in consumer or corporate hands, but I seriously doubt that’s what will come from this.
Talos has already has hardware for consumers, and their work predated this announcement.
https://raptorcs.com/
This is good news, and a long time coming.
I’m seriously taking a look at the Raptor Blackbird kit. FreeBSD 12-CURRENT runs on it, and by the time I get around to it STABLE should, too. It’ll be my first desktop in a long while, too.