Everything Apple announced at today’s iPhone event in just seven minutes

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, which saw the debut of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, and 10.2-inch iPad, along with new details on Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.
Decent spec bumps to old designs all around, but nothing to get too excited about.
I am excited by the new camera and scared by the move to the iPad Pro as an OS X replacement.
“You don’t need this legacy Unix thingies, here is an iPad Pro. It even does SD cards now with a dongle”
What is left in *nix-land without OS X? There is Desktop Linux (a server-focused OS with terrible laptop power management, poorly packaged desktop apps fragmented in various “repos” and meh graphics card support which also happens to be Poettering’s little experimental toy) and OpenIndiana. Plus FreeBSD if you really hate the Desktop.
Windows could soon be left carrying the torch of the desktop among a sea of iPads and Smart TVs.