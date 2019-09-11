Every iPad wants to be a Surface now

“Netbooks aren’t better at anything,” joked Steve Jobs when he stood on stage nearly 10 years ago to introduce the first iPad. Apple’s original vision for its tablet was for a new category of device that was focused on browsing, email, photos, video, music, games, and ebooks. “If there’s going to be a third category of device it’s going to have to be better at these kinds of tasks than a laptop or a smartphone, otherwise it has no reason for being,” said Jobs.
It wasn’t a giant iPhone, nor was it a full laptop replacement. The iPad has always been something in-between for nearly a decade, but now every iPad wants to be a Surface.
The Surface concept has always been a sound concept for many people – it’s the software that’s always been an issue, and will continue to be an issue for a long time to come. Windows is too much of a desktop, and iPadOS is too much of a smartphone operating system. Our software is lagging behind the hardware.
The problem is that you need a mechanism for precision (pixel) pointing and that means a stylus, or somethign Apple might have solved over the last few years but didn’t.
I’m typing this on a Samsung Galaxy Tablet with Keyboard and stylus. Perhaps there are people who can type 60 WPM on an onscreen keyboard (in portrait on a narrowphone!?). I am not one of them. I wouldn’t have the patience or ability to type this on an onscreen keyboard. I can’t even edit graphics or select text properly without a stylus.
Yet the greatest irony is that Siri/Alexa/GHome/Cortana still can’t navigate and read out any web page article. “Idiota, follow the last link and read the content…”
We would be capable of StarTrek (original series) voice control and response, but instead everyone still has to tap their mobile device (even in places where such is illegal).
@Thom
I don’t understand the criticism of the Surface “software” , is that referencing the OS or the 3rd party desktop applications?
Often when I read comments like that I get the feeling people aren’t being fair to Windows 10, it reads to me as a legacy based opinion from earlier versions of the Windows OS.
I’m in a business where I have to use all the major OS Desktop variants, Windows, MacOS and Linux. I can tell you the difference between them has never been less than it is now, in effect they are convergent, yet I still hear the same complaints over and over again like they are chalk and cheese!