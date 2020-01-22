Wine 5.0 released

This release represents a year of development effort and over 7,400 individual changes. It contains a large number of improvements that are listed in the release notes below. The main highlights are: – Builtin modules in PE format.

– Multi-monitor support.

– XAudio2 reimplementation.

– Vulkan 1.1 support.

Wine allows me to run virtually any Windows game I use on Linux – including League of Legends, my most-played game – so it’s a pretty amazing tool in my book. Since many people no longer directly interact with Wine, using it through tools like Steam’s compatibility tools or Lutris, instead, it’s easy to forget just how important of a project Wine really is.