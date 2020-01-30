Google releases open-source 2FA security key platform called OpenSK

Two-factor security is a basic requirement these days if you want to take your digital responsibilities seriously, but some hardware lacks the sort of public documentation that some privacy advocates feel is truly necessary to provide ideal security. Open source enthusiasts will be glad to hear that Google has just announced the release of OpenSK, an open-source implementation for security keys, supporting both FIDO U2F and FIDO2.

I’ve always loved the idea of carrying a small piece of hardware to serve as an authentication device, but I’ve never done any serious research into the concept. Of course, and such system would need to be 100% open source, so maybe OpenSK is a contender.