Windows 10 live tiles reportedly getting killed by Microsoft

Live Tiles have been a signature feature of the Windows OS interface since the launch of Windows 8. But these colorful, info-packed squares appear to be on their way into the trash bin.
This should’ve been obvious to anyone who’s been keeping an eye on Windows development. Live tiles were amazing on Windows Phone, but never really fit desktop computing. I’m glad they’re going away.
Live tiles have been awful on every platform. At best they are a limited version of widgets available on android (albeit with stronger restrictions on the look which is nice considering how its the wild west on android); at worst they were distracting and used to advertise things users didn’t want.
Agreed they do not fit at all on windows 10. But even on windows 9 with full screen displays of these things, they were more annoying than anything else. Yes, it was great that they updated with real information ( good!). But half the freaking time it was just a color tile with a description of information that would show up there like “news” or “weather”. I just wanted them to be mostly static ( not flipping between useless category information, and actual useful information).
Can widgets be a thing again on desktops, now that these are dying? I’d like first party widgets on windows, with the ability to hover over all windows.