The other day I set out to solve a seemingly simple problem: With a DOS extended application, lock down memory buffers using DPMI and use them for bus-mastering (BusLogic SCSI HBA, though the exact device model isn’t really relevant to the problem).
Now, DPMI does not allow querying the physical address of a memory region, although it does have provisions for mapping a given physical memory area. But that doesn’t help here–mapping physical memory is useful for framebuffers where a device memory needs to be mapped so that an application can access it. In my case, I needed the opposite, allowing a bus-mastering device to use already-allocated system memory.
I think I may have understood some of these words.
Imagine how much trouble we will all be in when people like this start to toddle off?
It reminds me of the NTP fiasco, I think at one stage that basically came down to one lonely protocol apparatchik sitting in a cupboard somewhere pressing a Return key! Well, even if it’s grossly exaggerated at least you get the spirit of the assertion!
The people doing this stuff are keeping obscure libraries, features, hardware or services running, many things that we may depend on in complete ignorance. You never know how it bites the modern world, usually until they retire and billion dollar systems built on the basics collapse in a puddle of disorganization.
We can joke about it but we shouldn’t, solve these sorts of problems Mr AI and you’ll become useful!