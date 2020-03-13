Contrary to Trump’s claim, Google is not building a nationwide coronavirus screening website

Google is not working with the US government in building a nationwide website to help people determine whether and how to get a novel coronavirus test, despite what President Donald Trump said in the course of issuing an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a much smaller trial website made by another division of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is going up. It will only be able to direct people to testing facilities in the Bay Area.
People are dying, and the administration of the most powerful and important country in the world is lying to its citizens left, right, and centre.
What a joke.