Apple aims to sell Macs with its own chips starting in 2021

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors, known as systems-on-a-chip, based on the A14 processor in the next iPhone. The first of these will be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad, the people said.
Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, according to the people. But the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata, suggests the company will transition more of its Mac lineup away from current supplier Intel Corp.
I wonder just how locked-down these ARM Macs will be. Will it be App Store-only? Can you change default applications on ARM macOS? Can you install a browser engine other than WebKit? Do you have access to the file system? Will it ship with a terminal?
I’m not so sure macOS users should be excited about ARM Macs.
Thom Holwerda,
Many of us expected this for a long time. My guess is it’s going to be a mac by name only and it’s going to have the DNA of IOS.
Well all of those questions have everything to do with the OS and not the CPU. Nothing prevents Apple producing a locked down x64 version of macOS, so I don’t understand why you think it is relevant to ARM
Because on OSNews, Apple Bad.
It’ll be exactly like the macOS we have now. If they wanted to make macOS locked down like iOS, they wouldn’t need to wait for a CPU architecture change to do it, they could do it right now.