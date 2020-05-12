TrueOS development ceased

Does anyone remember PC-BSD, the FreeBSD-based distribution aimed at desktop users? After being acquired by iXsystems and renamed to TrueOS, the graphical installer was removed in 2018 because TrueOS served more as a base for iXsystems’ other offerings, such as FreeNAS, And now, in April of this year – we missed it – development has been halted entirely.
TrueOS source code will remain available on GitHub for others that may want to continue the work that we started so many years ago. I can’t explain just how much we appreciate you all being loyal fans of TrueOS and PC-BSD in the past. We’re confident that even though this is a hard decision, it’s also the correct decision because of the exciting new projects that we’re all becoming more involved in like TrueNAS CORE.
End of an era, but PC-BSD forks such as GhostBSD have taken up the mantle.
We understand why, yet it will be sad for some and a relief for others, that’s the irony of OS development! My heart goes out to those who poured love into that project.
It makes me wonder, is niché ever sustainable, is it ever anything more than transient?