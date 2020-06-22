Samsung Blu-ray players are rebooting in a loop and nobody knows why

Thousands of users across the internet are reporting severe issues with their Samsung Blu-ray players, home theater, and home cinema systems.[…]
A more realistic explanation is that the issues are being caused by an expired SSL certificate that the Samsung Blu-ray players were using to connect to Samsung servers via HTTPS.
I kept thinking about smart locks stuck in reboot loops.
So, we were able to fix Mars Rovers’ reboot loop across millions of miles in space:
https://www.itworld.com/article/2832818/the-day-a-software-bug-almost-killed-the-spirit-rover.html
But cannot fix a simple home device even after so much trying.
Okay one of these is NASA, but the bug was completely unexpected, and the fault tolerance systems made it worse. The difference was being able to enter a debug mode.
Most consumer devices remove debugging ports on their motherboards fearing hacks. But then when a real need for debugging happens we have no more means.