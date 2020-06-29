 Home > OS News > OSNews gets a dark mode

OSNews gets a dark mode

OS News 5 Comments

We have a dark mode now. That’s the news. You can click the link in the sidebar to switch between dark mode and the regular version of the site. You can thank our webmaster Adam for OSNews no longer burning your retinas at night.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

5 Comments

  1. 2020-06-29 9:08 pm
    billysmith35

    About to leave a comment saying it didn’t work. Once I logged in to comment then it started working.

  2. 2020-06-29 9:45 pm
    cpcf

    Nice, but I’m a fan of dark themes so probably not unbiased enough to comment.

  3. 2020-06-29 11:12 pm
    hdjhfds

    OSNews no longer burning your retinas at night.

    and no longer burning our batteries. Thank you Adam.

Leave a Reply