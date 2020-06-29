We have a dark mode now. That’s the news. You can click the link in the sidebar to switch between dark mode and the regular version of the site. You can thank our webmaster Adam for OSNews no longer burning your retinas at night.
OSNews gets a dark mode
2020-06-29 OS News 5 Comments
About to leave a comment saying it didn’t work. Once I logged in to comment then it started working.
Now I see no switch to turn it back. This is safari on iPhone.
There is “Revert to Light Mode” on the page.
Nice, but I’m a fan of dark themes so probably not unbiased enough to comment.
and no longer burning our batteries. Thank you Adam.