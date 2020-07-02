Microsoft just sank to a new low by shoving Edge down our throats

If I told you that my entire computer screen just got taken over by a new app that I’d never installed or asked for — it just magically appeared on my desktop, my taskbar, and preempted my next website launch — you’d probably tell me to run a virus scanner and stay away from shady websites, no?
But the insanely intrusive app I’m talking about isn’t a piece of ransomware. It’s Microsoft’s new Chromium Edge browser, which the company is now force-feeding users via an automatic update to Windows.
People should run whatever the hell they damn well please, but the last few years it has become increasingly clear that Windows is deteriorating fast. Oddly enough, it’s not the operating system itself that’s deteriorating – in fact, Windows is probably in a better technical state than it’s ever been – but the policies and anti-user ‘features’ draped around it.
If you read OSNews, you are most likely technically inclined. People who read OSNews don’t need Windows, and shouldn’t be running it. It’s actively hostile towards its users, and you deserve better.
I don’t get this post… Windows has always had a browser and Legacy Edge is not supported anymore so it is being updated via WINDOWS UPDATES. LOL This was previously announced so not sure why anyone would be surprised. As always, if not interested in Microsoft’s browser don’t use it.
The new Microsoft Edge is maybe the best overall browser right now. It’s fast, has a decent UI now, and is fairly complete product already. This is from a guy who had avoided MS browsers for almost two decades. As far as I am concerned, Chrome is now the new IE and uninstalled it.
“Preferred Desktop OS: Windows 10”
LOL.
You’re on the wrong website. I think you’re looking for msn.com.
Well said. As mentioned, many advanced users find their desktop computing needs served better by an alternative OS, so they’re not beholden to the whims of Windows. But what kills me about the OS that 90% of users run being so incredibly hostile and frustrating is that unenlightened u users automatically associate laptops and desktops with unreliability and headaches. Now I am personally seeing a mass exodus of users away from Windows, but unfortunately not to alternative desktop operating systems but rather to mobile devices, which are even more limiting than Windows. I am genuinely concerned that the entire paradigm of traditional mouse and keyboard computing (i.e. productive computing) will begin to fade away as hardware and software makers focus on the mobile devices that people insist on using for an increasingly large number of tasks that are entirely inappropriate for that form factor. We’ve already seen Microsoft ruin their UI to pander to touch UI users, and much Linux software has followed suit. On the hardware scene, most manufacturers have focused on making their laptops thin and light, this making them fragile and impossible to work on, with awful keyboards and trackpads to boot. I honestly think that this whole process was set in motion by the disastrous design and quality deficiencies of Windows.
I was pleasantly surprised by how smoothly the rollout went, but I won’t assume my experience is universal!
So far I’ve found the new Edge to be a significant performance and reliability improvement over earlier editions and/or IE. The update has basically fixed a whole bunch of problems for me and allowed me to standardise on Edge for web based Apps.
I’m puzzled. How exactly is this different from how Apple “shoves Safari down our throats”? Both Apple and Microsoft have always pushed their platform native browser, and people who prefer to use alternatives have always been required to install them and reconfigure the default platform behavior.
The irony here is that you write “People who read OSNews don’t need Windows, and shouldn’t be running it.” But you wouldn’t have encountered the new Edge if you hadn’t been running Windows, would you? Why haven’t you taken your own advice and switched to Mint?
(I speak as a developer with 50 years of experience who ran SunOS/Solaris from 1985 to 1997 and MacOS from 1997 to 2018, and has now switched over to Windows because WSL2 is the most secure way to run Linux apps and Edge Chrome is the best browser. )