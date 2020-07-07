Microsoft and Zoom join Hong Kong data ‘pause’

This feels more like a “let’s get some good press in the west while we resume normal operation in aiding the genocidal Chinese regime when people stop caring” than a real principled stand, but with how everybody just rolls over for China, I’ll take any element of resistance – no matter how weak sauce – I can get.

It doesn’t get much weaker than “pausing”, though.

Apple says it is “assessing” the rules.

Oh turns out I was wrong. It does get weaker.