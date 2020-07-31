 Home > Microsoft > Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok’s US operations

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok’s US operations

Microsoft

Amid reports that President Donald Trump plans to order TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the social-media app’s US operations, Microsoft has emerged as a potential buyer.

I would think there are a lot bigger fish to fry when it comes to Chinese interests controlling western corporations, such as Apple, which is all but a Chinese company at this point, or the influence of Tencent, which has stakes in countless western companies.

2 Comments

  1. 2020-07-31 5:27 pm
    haus

    Chinese interests controlling Apple… whatever. [shake-head]

    The issue isn’t about “controlling interests” but about the Chinese government using TikTok to spy on Americans.

    • 2020-07-31 5:32 pm
      Thom Holwerda

      Tim Cook performs China’s bidding – we have a long documented history of that – and he cannot criticize China or its policies. How is Apple not controlled by Chinese interests?

