Mozilla fires 250 employees in restructuring

Today we announced a significant restructuring of Mozilla Corporation. This will strengthen our ability to build and invest in products and services that will give people alternatives to conventional Big Tech. Sadly, the changes also include a significant reduction in our workforce by approximately 250 people. These are individuals of exceptional professional and personal caliber who have made outstanding contributions to who we are today. To each of them, I extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest regrets that we have come to this point. This is a humbling recognition of the realities we face, and what is needed to overcome them.
I feel for the 250 laid off employees – that always sucks and I hope they will be able to find a new job quickly.
That being said, I have no idea what to make of this corporate speak word soup, and it’s hard to parse what, exactly, is going to change from here on out. There’s nothing concrete here, no announcements, no goals or targets – just vague evergreen wording.
There’s hints that the deal with Google – wherein Google contributes about 90% of Mozilla’s revenue to be the default search engine in Firefox – might expire and not be renewed at the end of this year, which would effectively cut all of Mozilla’s revenue off. That will be an immense shock, and it could easily spell the end of the Mozilla Foundation in its current form – and thus the continued viability of Firefox.
How many of those 250 are programmers?
Still never understood the firefox OS mobile project. It was so obviously a sinkhole for money. I think some web standards came out of that effort, but at a terrible cost. Like, I know you want to make good of any situation, but those gains could have been made with much less cost.
Can we please stop pretending that Mozilla is some kind of beggar dependant on Google for money? Last time the Google contract expired, Google and Microsoft went into a bidding war on whose going to be the default search engine in Firefox. There is lots of money in search engine placement in browsers, even for underdogs like Firefox.
This is more of a case of Mozilla deciding to drop products it considers “non-viable”. Mozilla is a business now.
Also, today I learned that Mozilla launched a VPN., As if anyone is going to buy VPN from a US company, which by definition is susceptible to pressure from the US government, and by extension the Content Cartels and the three-letter agencies. If you want to see what can go wrong with that, look at HMA (HideMyA…) and how easily they backstabbed their users.
There is a reason popular VPNs like NordVPN are headquartered in Panama or other countries with no mandatory data retention laws and no treaties with the three-letter agencies. It’s what gives them their reputation of never having stabbed users in the back.
You sure about that? VPNs are a race to the bottom and many of them just sell your data instead.