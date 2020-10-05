MorphOS 3.14 and Wayfarer 1.0 released

The MorphOS development team is proud to announce the immediate availability of MorphOS 3.14. While mostly a maintenance and stability release, this update also brings multiple technological improvements in the kernel. Out of these, the most notable are TLS support in exec.library, updates to the Netstack and ixemul.library.

As usual MorphOS 3.14 is free upgrade for existing users and can be downloaded from the download page. Check the changelog to find out what’s new in this release.

At the same time Wayfarer, a new web browser based on a modern mid-2020 branch of WebKit is now available for download. This new browser makes it possible to browse most of the web that has become off-limits for Odyssey with its ageing engine. Google apps like Docs, Drive and Maps with Street view are supported just as the Whatsapp or Telegram web interfaces.