Linux 5.9 released

Linux 5.9 is out as the 2020 autumn kernel update. Linux 5.9 has a number of exciting improvements including initial support for upcoming Radeon RX 6000 “RDNA 2” graphics cards, initial Intel Rocket Lake graphics, NVMe zoned namespaces (ZNS) support, various storage improvements, IBM’s initial work on POWER10 CPU bring-up, the FSGSBASE instruction is now used, 32-bit x86 Clang build support, and more.
It will make its way to your distribution eventually, to your separate kernel repository, or, for the brave ones, to your compile command.
It’s quite clear that the main reason to use x86 has to do with network effects, including myself, but man the architecture is full of legacy hacks and caveats these days…
https://software.intel.com/security-software-guidance/best-practices/guidance-enabling-fsgsbase
This is the kind of feature that will inevitably add to confusion especially for new young engineers about why the hell they did it this way in the coming decades. And as is tradition with x86 they will probably have to continue including these CPU quirks on x86 cpu dies for a long time. I realize the aforementioned network effects keeps x86 dominant, but it makes me wonder just how convoluted we’re going to allow our dominant architecture to become before finally choosing an alternative with less legacy baggage to take it’s place.