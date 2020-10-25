It’s time to admit it: the X.Org Server is abandonware

Besides the likes of Red Hat, Intel has been the only other major organization in recent time willing to devote resources to areas like X.Org release management, but even while they let go some of their Wayland folks years ago, they seem uninterested in devoting much in the way of the X.Org Server advancements as we approach 2021. With Ubuntu 21.04 also possibly defaulting to Wayland for its GNOME session, the KDE Wayland support getting squared away, and other advancements continuing, X.Org Server 1.21 may very well prove to be an elusive release.
The transition to Wayland is taking far longer than it should, and a lot of important software simply isn’t ready yet. KDE is still hard at work, and my desktop environment of choice – Cinnamon – has zero support in the works for Wayland. Don’t get me wrong – I’m excited for Wayland – but it feels like we’re counting down by continually multiplying by 0.5 – no matter how many times you multiply, you never quite reach zero.
Sooner or later, Wayland will be almost feature complete and almost supported by all software and drivers; and when Wayland reaches that stage these people will decide to switch to something else (and abandon Wayland).
Why? Because developers control the direction of the OS; and for developers “new and interesting” always beats “stable and useful (and boring)”. They don’t have accountants screaming about the cost of updating/porting all the other software; they don’t have a marketing department screaming about lost market share that change/breakage causes; and they don’t have “upper management” deciding if/when the benefits of change actually justifies all of the costs.
Some fundamental truths there, Brendan.
I also suppose the idea DEVs make money by DEVing also plays a part. Maintaining stuff is not very profitable for DEVs, although I appreciate it can be very very profitable for a corporation, what little maintaining stuff pays is often spread across very few with most effectively dealt out of the game. So “New and Interesting” is really just a way of dealing yourself back into a game you had already lost or might have been losing!
Will this ever change, I doubt it! Just go into the local hardware store and see how many different flat head screwdrivers you can buy, humanity is addicted to different!
My biggest beef with all this is that humans also conflate different with better, and it’s far from being the case! But I won’t ever win that one, look at Apple!
I don’t know if it’s taking longer than it should. I think people that were watching from a distance thought this would be a quick switch over, but most people that know about this stuff were saying 10 years to get to a pretty usable place. There’s just so much that goes into this type of fundamental switch that it, in hindsight, it should have seemed obvious how long it would take.
Gnome is pretty much there with Wayland and KDE isn’t far behind. Now that the two major desktops are day to day usable under Wayland more and more things will gradually follow. I’ve been impressed with Gnome running Wayland when I’ve used it and it seems every release it gets better and more feature complete.
When I upgrade to Fedora 33 I’ll be interested to try out Gnome 3.38 and see how it feels compared to 3.36 which was already very solid under Wayland.
I suppose I could try proxying my entire desktop through something like Xpra. on top of XWayland. I’ve never had a window manager that could last more than a few weeks without dying or needing a forced restart, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a compositor last more than two or three weeks of uptime without going bad.
X.org lasts me months without killing whatever I’m working on and I still don’t see any efforts toward adoption of a proper session recovery extension for Wayland..
…in the mean time, I’m working toward making more and more of my desktop weather a failure like that, either by moving to applications with a persistent backend and a separate frontend (eg. the Deluge torrent client can operate in that kind of detached mode) or by writing replacements that operate in that manner or by looking into ways to use things like Xpra to achieve that.
It’s horror stories like this that keep me away from Desktop Linux BTW. I ‘ve been hearing “Wayland is coming” for the last 8 years (first stable was released in 2012), and in the meantime development time is split between X.org and Wayland (as if there wasn’t enough developer starvation for anything Desktop-related on Linux).
Compare and contrast to Windows, where Microsoft released WDDM and immediately every GPU vendor brought their A-game to support WDDM because it mattered.
I run 100% open-source software on my Windows (LibreOffice, OpenShot, Avidemux, VLC, MPC-HC, Firefox, Meld, WinMerge), with the exception of Nvidia 3D Vision Player, utorrent 2.2 (old habits die hard) and games, but when it comes to OSes, you need a PHB to say “we are going to Wayland in the next release and we will pour enough resources to make it happen, and any IHV who doesn’t follow along will not get their drivers signed”.
BTW this is the existential threat for Desktop Linux that lots of people feared would happen: X.org dying and Wayland not having drivers ready (and still being beta itself).
An Nvidia GPU + proprietary drivers is a good way to get good graphics under Nvidia (using X.org obviously) for the person who wants a Unix-like OS on their PC, and it was only semblance of mainstream appeal Desktop Linux had. Things are not going well…
Cinnamon not supporting Wayland is a Cinnamon issue, not a Wayland one.
It’s indicative of a Wayland issue though: User-friendly distros avoid Wayland like the plague because it isn’t well-supported by drivers, especially Nvidia (which again, is the only way for a mainstream user to get good graphics on Desktop Linux).