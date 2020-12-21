GNOME Shell UX plans for GNOME 40

If you’ve been following this blog, you’ll know that a team has been working on updated designs for the Activities Overview. (Previous posts on this topic covered our initial motivations and design goals, as well as the results from some early exploratory research that we conducted.) This initiative has been the subject of significant activity over recent months, and we’re now at a point where we can share more details about what we’ve been doing.
My feelings on GNOME are very double. On the one hand, I love the fact that the GNOME team really seems to have a solid plan of what it wants, and it sticks to this plan to a fault. On the other hand, I just do not like this plan. It doesn’t mesh with what I want from a desktop computing experience. The fact I have to mess around with shaky extensions through a web interface to make GNOME halfway usable to me just isn’t a great user experience.
But that’s fine – this isn’t the Windows or macOS world where we have to take it or leave it. We have tons of other options to choose from (Cinnamon for me), exactly so the developers and users of GNOME can build what they want.
I’ve been a GNOME user for more than 20 years now. I remember when GNOME 2 was released and people complained about it, but then it got better. I remember when GNOME 3 was released and people complained about it, but then it got better. Now GNOME 40 is going to be released and people will complain about it, but then it will get better.
Having said that, what they’ve showed with GNOME 40 is that some of the metaphors and design decisions of GNOME 3 were not right, which means that the people who complained were correct and the decision to keep pursuing those designs was wrong. Remember the whole brouhaha when GNOME 2 when full spatial mode and was opening a new window for every folder opened in Nautilus? They’ve kept that for years before reverting.
The main reason why people loved GNOME 2 so much was that Red Hat and Sun poured a lot of money on usability studies in order to have a good UI and UX, scientifically proven. GNOME 3 brought a lot of good underlying tech, but threw away all of those studies in favour of some new fancy design trends and hunches. That’s why people complained so much and that’s why Canonical had to come up with their own solution, since they couldn’t trust GNOME any longer. GNOME 40 is living proof of that.
I sincerely hope that GNOME 40 reverts that trend and the teams goes back to do usability studies and following up on them, which, thankfully, they seem to be doing. Can’t wait to try it out.