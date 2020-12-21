 Home > Window Managers > IceWM 2.0.0 released

IceWM 2.0.0 released

Window Managers No Comments

IceWM, the venerable window manager, has finally seen a new release – IceWM 2.0.0. It seems development has been taken over by a new team.

Today looks like a fine day to turn a page of history and do some long overdue system upgrades. To begin, here is IceWM 2.0.0.

We have two major changes:
We remove support for the old and obsolete _WIN_PROTOCOL properties.
We add support for the Imlib2 image rendering engine as an alternative for the gdk-pixbuf-xlib rendering engine. The Imlib2 image rendering engine is now the default, but this can be set at configure time.

IceWM’s website has more information.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply