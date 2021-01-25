Remembering Windows 3.1 themes and user empowerment

The rise of OSX (remember, when it came along Apple had a single-digit slice of the computer market) meant that people eventually got used to the idea of a life with no desktop personalization. Nowadays most people don’t even change their wallpapers anymore.
In the old days of Windows 3.1, it was common to walk into an office and see each person’s desktop colors, fonts and wallpapers tuned to their personalities, just like their physical desk, with one’s family portrait or plants.
It’s a big loss. Android and Linux desktops still offer massive amounts of personalisation options – thank god – but the the other major platforms have all individuality stamped out of them. It’s boring.
I never bothered much with personalisation. What I would like is the ability to log on from anywhere in the world using any PC and get my desktop and apps and possibily even data (in decending order of being enabled). Really honestly I don’t have the mental bandwidth for meddling especially becaause, like games, anything created or learned at this level is instantly reset with the next version. One thing I do miss is proper human computer interface design and skeumorphic elements. Flat design doesn’t appeal to me at all.
One thing about the anologue world is things don’t change on you. They are more stable. More real. Computers can be too busy and arbitrary and change too much on the flip of a bit. They don’t always fit how the brain works nor are they always ergonomic.