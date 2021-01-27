What color was “Apple Beige”?

Apple’s second computer — its first to have a case — launched in 1977, and that boxy beige Apple II was soon everywhere: in classrooms, living rooms and offices. At the vanguard of a generation of personal computers to come, it featured a particular and carefully-chosen beige. But what did that look like? Those first machines — the ones that have escaped landfills anyway — have shifted in color over 40 years. The documented public record is sketchy and confused. But I stumbled upon a way to investigate what Apple Beige was like.
Fascinating bit of sleuthing, and a fun read to boot. Maybe not the most important aspect of computer history, but every bit of information we can preserve is worth it.
I suppose most people are more familiar with film restoration and art restoration. I’ve watched a few youtubes on this and they are fascinating. Computers are the antiques of tomorrow so I suppose this exercise is valid. As for whether in time computers will reach the revered status of items from antiquity I have no idea. Maybe time to begin laying down a few boxed Oric 1’s for your great great great grandchildren.