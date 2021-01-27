 Home > Apple > What color was “Apple Beige”?

What color was “Apple Beige”?

Apple 1 Comment

Apple’s second computer — its first to have a case — launched in 1977, and that boxy beige Apple II was soon everywhere: in classrooms, living rooms and offices. At the vanguard of a generation of personal computers to come, it featured a particular and carefully-chosen beige. But what did that look like? Those first machines — the ones that have escaped landfills anyway — have shifted in color over 40 years. The documented public record is sketchy and confused. But I stumbled upon a way to investigate what Apple Beige was like.

Fascinating bit of sleuthing, and a fun read to boot. Maybe not the most important aspect of computer history, but every bit of information we can preserve is worth it.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2021-01-27 8:06 am
    HollyB

    I suppose most people are more familiar with film restoration and art restoration. I’ve watched a few youtubes on this and they are fascinating. Computers are the antiques of tomorrow so I suppose this exercise is valid. As for whether in time computers will reach the revered status of items from antiquity I have no idea. Maybe time to begin laying down a few boxed Oric 1’s for your great great great grandchildren.

Leave a Reply