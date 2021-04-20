Apple announces new iMac with M1 chip and seven color options

Apple has announced a new, redesigned 24-inch iMac, featuring an M1 chip, a 4.5K display, and a range of color options, as well as an improved cooling system, front-facing camera, speaker system, microphones, power connector, and peripherals.
These look pretty good, but they come with the same limitations as all the other identical M1 Macs – 8 GB of RAM standard with a maximum of a mere 16 GB, lacklustre graphics chip, no high refresh rate displays (in 2021!), barely any ports, zero expandability, and Linux/BSD support will always remain problematic and years behind the curve.
Good processor, but at what cost?
I think it still remains to be seen whether it’s a good processor in the desktop space where power limits aren’t nearly as much as a concern. Last I heard Arm doesn’t scale up well, while x86 doesn’t scale down well; so we’ll see if M1 chips are all typical Apple marketing hype once reviewers get their hands on these.
“iMac offers two Thunderbolt ports” – somehow I can already guess that these don’t support egpus.
They are actually very competitive for content production tasks:
https://www.pcmag.com/news/first-tests-adobe-photoshop-for-m1-macs-is-quick-but-not-always-15x-faster
In the laptop market, the results are quite good. For the all in ones (like iMac) it should still be the same, since that sector uses mobile chips as well.
For high end, of course Threadripper will take the crown.
It’ll be difficult to get better GPU performance due to the M1’s shared memory architecture. Unlike a system with a dedicated GPU, the higher resolution and FPS fundamentally competes with bandwidth needed for CPU tasks. To their credit, this chip is at the top end for an integrated iGPU, but integrated GPU perform worse in general and don’t think the M1 has really changed this outlook. Workstations with dedicated GPUs & vram still have the edge.
In terms of CPU performance, when it was revealed last year the M1 had outstanding single threaded performance, but disappointing multi-threaded performance. It was argued by many that multithreading performance would catch up in future models, we shall see if this is the case. Currently AMD is the one to beat for both single threaded and multithreaded workloads.